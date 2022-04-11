Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,155. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

