Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 344,054 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,054 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.71. 141,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.