Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 370,538 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370,538 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

USB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. 615,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

