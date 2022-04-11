Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($109.89) to €93.00 ($102.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sodexo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Sodexo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

Sodexo stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

