SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

SOFI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $111,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $185,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

