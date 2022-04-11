SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SoftwareONE stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61. SoftwareONE has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

