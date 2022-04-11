Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

SONY traded down $5.33 on Monday, reaching $92.94. 24,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.47. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.