Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down to $98.27

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.27, but opened at $94.79. Sony Group shares last traded at $93.17, with a volume of 3,757 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

