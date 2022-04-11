Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Sotera Health posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,181,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 179,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. 1,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,441. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

