Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

