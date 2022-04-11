SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.63. 3,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,856. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.