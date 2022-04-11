SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,963,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.35. 57,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

