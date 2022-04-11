Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,659,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.15. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.78.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

