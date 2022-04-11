Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 10,621 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 10,621 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total value of £6,478.81 ($8,496.80).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Spain sold 95,217 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £55,225.86 ($72,427.36).

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £5,815.66 ($7,627.10).

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 59.60 ($0.78) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £98.80 million and a P/E ratio of 59.60. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21).

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

