Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $426.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Star Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Star Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Star Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Star Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

