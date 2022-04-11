State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,420 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of EVERTEC worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 4,108.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVTC opened at $40.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

