State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,267 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 849,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $290,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

