State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.20 Million Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $48.36 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

