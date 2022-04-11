State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 195 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Amedisys worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 55.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $166.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

