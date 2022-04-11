State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,523 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

