State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,521 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,396 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

