State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 827 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 221,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.
In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
