Stellar Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and $328.89 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.69 or 0.11967689 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00212101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00184352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00037403 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,934 coins and its circulating supply is 24,760,847,791 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

