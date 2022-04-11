Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 175 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.15. 38,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

