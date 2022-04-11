Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.73.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of COIN traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 123,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.12 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

