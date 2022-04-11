Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 68.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 66.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

