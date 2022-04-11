Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 900 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,842,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.

Shares of LCID stock traded up 0.12 on Monday, hitting 21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,620,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 33.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

