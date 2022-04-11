Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 121 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,957 shares of company stock valued at $32,039,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.06. 130,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,826. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

