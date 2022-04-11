Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 15 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.06 on Monday, hitting $726.41. 12,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $675.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.33. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $506.86 and a 52 week high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.