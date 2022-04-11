Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $53.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. 8,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

