Stifel Nicolaus Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $260.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.78.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $122.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.