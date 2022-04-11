Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Tops $178,244.78

Stipend (SPD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $178,244.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,977.04 or 1.00153977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00253476 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00116636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00297758 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00134155 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001365 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,132,836 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

