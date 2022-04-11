StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AINC stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63. Ashford has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.32.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.