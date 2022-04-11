StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $86,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
