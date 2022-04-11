StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LOV opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

