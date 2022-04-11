StockNews.com Downgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

