StockNews.com Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

SFM stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

