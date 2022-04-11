StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

