StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 2.15%.

In other news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.