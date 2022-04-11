StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.