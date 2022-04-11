StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PTNR opened at $8.08 on Monday. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

