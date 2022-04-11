StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $0.59 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.