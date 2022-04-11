Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 8,649 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,122. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

