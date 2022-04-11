Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.56. The company had a trading volume of 133,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $414.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

