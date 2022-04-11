STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE:STOR opened at $29.67 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

