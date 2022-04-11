Storj Price Down 22.3% This Week (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Storj has a market capitalization of $393.17 million and $29.33 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00104240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 388,837,293 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

