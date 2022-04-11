Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 288,652 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $16.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

