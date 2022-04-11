Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 592,850 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592,850 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Snap worth $226,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438 over the last quarter.

SNAP traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $35.10. 326,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,330,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

