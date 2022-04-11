Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 283.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Arista Networks worth $90,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after acquiring an additional 819,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $68,049,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 321,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,755. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.25.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,307,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,195 shares of company stock valued at $79,521,591 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

