Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.26% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $89,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 213.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. 14,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

